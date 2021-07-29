Curtis Samuel, Matt Ioannidis added to COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team will have to wait a bit longer for wide receiver Curtis Samuel to take the field this summer.

On Thursday, the team placed Samuel, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and cornerback Chris Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This list is for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Samuel, who is nursing a groin injury from minicamp, was originally placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Ioannidis is returning after missing most of last season with a bicep injury. He was placed on the COVID-19 list in Nov. 2020.

Washington did receive some good news on the roster front Thursday as defensive tackle Tim Settle was returned to the active roster. Settle was originally placed on the non-football illness list on Tuesday.