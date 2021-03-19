Curtis Samuel feels like Washington’s offense can do ‘an unlimited amount of things'

Samuel feels like WFT's offense can do ‘unlimited amount of things' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Looking across the Washington Football Team's offensive depth chart, one thing that sticks out above all else, maybe even more than the influx of young talent heading into next season, is versatility.

Led by Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin and new addition wide receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive coordinator Scott Turner has more than enough weapons to attack opposing defenses, and that's something that has Samuel excited for the 2021 season.

"With Terry being fast, me being fast, a lot of defenses will want to play back, and we'll have a versatile running back," Samuel told reporters Friday. "There's an unlimited amount of things we can do. Terry can carry the ball, I can, there's just so many different things we can do on offense."

Last season in Carolina, Samuel was a model of versatility. He caught 77 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns, and ran the ball 41 times for 200 yards and two scores. Samuel's quick, explosive and can play in the backfield, in the slot, or on the outside.

Not only that, he doesn't really care where he lines up in a particular formation.

"It pretty much doesn't matter where you put me, I'm gonna go out there and make plays," Samuel said. "Being in the slot is different than being outside because you have a little bit more wiggle room, you can be a little bit more patient, but it doesn't really matter to me."

In signing Samuel, Washington looks to improve an offensive unit that ranked 31st in the NFL in yards per play and 30th in total yards last season. The defense was the primary reason this team won the NFC East in 2020 and now it's time to see if an offense headlined by Ryan Fitzpatrick with a number of versatile weapons can take Washington to the next level.

"It's gonna be exciting," Samuel said. "I'm looking to stretch the field and just be a great piece in this offense, just help this offense go forward."