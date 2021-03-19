Curtis Samuel, Alex Armah share thanks, farewells for the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ 2017 draft class turned out to be a home run. Christian McCaffrey is the rare running back worth a top-10 pick, the recently franchise-tagged Taylor Moton has become the NFL’s best right tackle and slot cornerback Corn Elder is coming off a strong 2020 season after returning from the Giants.

Carolina lost a couple key members of that draft class this week, though. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel signed a three-year deal with Washington worth a little over $11 million per season and fullback Alex Armah has agreed to terms with the Saints. There’s no hard feelings from these two for the Panthers, though. Both have shared thanks and farewells for the franchise on social media.

WR/RB Curtis Samuel

FB Alex Armah

The Panthers also lost their seventh-round selection from that class a long time ago. Harrison Butker has gone on to become one of the game’s top kickers with the Chiefs.

