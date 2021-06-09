Curtis Riley carted off at Bucs practice

The Buccaneers saw a player go down with an apparent injury during Wednesday’s minicamp practice.

Mark Cook of PewterReport.com reports that safety Curtis Riley went down while defending a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski during a drill. He got tangled with Gronkowski and linebacker Kevin Minter and a cart was summoned to help Riley off the field to be examined for a lower body injury.

Riley signed with the Buccaneers last month. He spent time with the Cardinals and Vikings last season and made 10 tackles in six games. He previously spent time with the Raiders, Giants, and Titans.

The Bucs wrap up minicamp on Thursday and will be off until camp. We’ll see if Riley will be with them to continue his pursuit of a reserve role in Tampa.

