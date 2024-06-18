Curtis Lofton officially promoted to General Manager of Oklahoma Football

Nothing says 2024 in college football like the term “general manager” popping up at programs all over the country. Previously only really seen at the professional ranks in sports, it’s one more thing that is different in the new world of college athletics.

The Oklahoma Sooners football program officially has one of their own leading the charge in Norman. Curtis Lofton, who played linebacker for Brent Venables in the mid-2000s, was officially promoted to general manager of Oklahoma Football. Expected for some time, it is an agenda item on the Board of Regents meeting set for Friday.

Lofton is currently the director of the Sooners’ S.O.U.L. Mission, and is set to earn quite the pay increase, going from $101,500 to $300,000 per year.

George Stoia of SoonerScoop and On3 took to social media to deliver the news.

According to the Board of Regents agenda, Curtis Lofton is officially the #Sooners new general manager. He is also receiving a raise, going from $101,500 to $300,000 per year. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) June 18, 2024

Lofton was named general manager back in February, and has been performing GM duties for months. He becomes the first general manager in OU’s history, and the job will be an evolving one as the landscape of college sports takes shape in the future.

But it’s clear that Venables decided he needed a full-time GM to help with roster management and other aspects of the program. It’s a move that, just like everything else Venables is doing, is being made to help the Sooners compete in the SEC and compete for national championships.

Venables was extremely complimentary of his former player in the lead-up to spring practice saying, “Curtis has been doing what he has been doing in the last couple of years. He’s been fantastic, S.O.U.L. Mission as a whole is fantastic, and remember, S.O.U.L. Mission isn’t just one job. It’s, again, holistic development. And they’re leaders, they’re mentors, they’re recruiters, they’re therapists, they’re competitors. And Curtis brings a lot to the table. The same things that he did as a player, now he’s using those same transferrable skills as a leader in our program. So, he’s been fantastic.”

Lofton was a great player for the Sooners for three seasons from 2005-2007, earning consensus All-American honors in his final year. During his 2007 junior season, the linebacker totaled 157 tackles, with 10.5 tackles for loss. He had three interceptions and a fumble recovery, giving him a pair of defensive touchdowns. Lofton was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman also reported the news on social media, adding the pay bump for Football Operations Administrator Woody Glass. His salary will increase from $310,000 annually to $350,000 annually.

Raises are on the agenda for the #Sooners' Woody Glass and Curtis Lofton for Friday's BOR meeting. Lofton's title on OU's website still says Director of SOUL Mission. Noted as GM in agenda and X bio. Others:

– $20M in shifting conf. distribution

– Increased spending on travel pic.twitter.com/XODQPJXPKN — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) June 18, 2024

Glass’ position is essentially a chief of staff role. He joined the staff in 2022 as special assistant to the head coach before being promoted to his current position last year. Glass replaced Thad Turnipseed, who resigned from his position in June of 2023.

Clear leadership will be important in the brave new world of the SEC and the shifting sands of college football. Current players and future recruits will want to know who’s running the show. The Oklahoma Sooners have their leaders in place going into all of the changes. Venables, Lofton, Glass, athletic director Joe Castiglione and university president Joseph Harroz are the faces of a new era of Sooner football.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire