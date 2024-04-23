Curtis Langdon is the answer to England’s hooker depth problems

Langdon was at his rampaging best against Leciester at the weekend - Getty Images/David Rogers

Rarely in the recent past have England’s hooker stocks been more depleted. With the captain, Jamie George, as first choice and Theo Dan, his understudy at Saracens, the preferred bench man in the Six Nations, the front-line duo are respectable and balanced. Beneath them, however, there has been cause for concern.

Since the 2019 World Cup final defeat to South Africa, only five people have worn England’s No 2 jersey. Four of the quintet do not cumulatively have even half as many starts as the remainder, George, who, at 33, is not going to be around forever. The back-up to George and Dan at last year’s World Cup was Jack Walker but he was trusted with only a bench appearance against Chile at rugby’s showpiece and has not featured in a white jersey since, not even making the Harlequins one his own, either.

It was Luke Cowan-Dickie who displaced Walker as the third-choice hooker during the Six Nations but that is not a long-term solution. Cowan-Dickie was a world-class hooker in his prime, with an undeniably higher ceiling than George, but both in terms of form and fitness the Sale forward is past his prime. That is not to say that he is not a worthwhile option for the Sharks at Premiership level, however.

All that means is that, through whichever prism it is viewed, there is a third hooker spot up for grabs. There are candidates - the likes of Walker, Cowan-Dickie, Newcastle’s Jamie Blamire and Bath’s Tom Dunn, who have had dalliances - but no one has made the shirt their own, no one has convinced, and England need three top-quality No 2s if they are going to compete at the top table of Test rugby.

So, where should Steve Borthwick turn? Enter Curtis Langdon, one of the quartet to have earnt a start at hooker since 2019. Intrepid off the pitch as well as on it, Langdon has passed through the doors of Sale, Worcester and, when the Warriors went pop, Montpellier, before finding his feet at high-flying Northampton. Langdon was capped by Steve Borthwick’s predecessor, Eddie Jones, in the 2021 summer internationals against the USA but has not featured in an England squad since - not under Jones, nor Borthwick. This season, however, Langdon has been a revelation.

The hooker has played an integral part in Northampton’s dashing charge to the top of the Premiership and - one mis-timed tackle against Munster aside - the Saints’s run to the Champions Cup semi-finals. The caveat is that there always have and always will be players who have shone for their clubs but cannot translate such excellence to the Test arena but Langdon looks a different beast to the 2021 debutant. He deserves another shot.

Whether Langdon takes it remains to be seen but, statistically, his case is compelling. Admittedly, the Saint has been ubiquitous in this season’s Premiership due to his lack of England involvement but among the league’s hookers there is barely an Opta chart that Langdon does not top. Most tries, most carries, most line breaks, most defenders beaten, most offloads - all Langdon. The hooker has embodied Saints’ adventurous, audacious and skilful approach but the nuts and bolts of his game have been as sharp as any other No 2 shooter in the league, too.

Langdon possesses the third-best tackle success rate of the league’s hookers - above, even, the great Puma Julián Montoya - the third most tackles, and the third-most rucks hit. Northampton’s line-out is currently operating at just shy of 90 per cent, the second best in the league. The hooker is always blamed when the line-out goes wrong and never blamed when it goes right which is far too simplistic and reductive but the inescapable fact is that Langdon is part of the second best operation in the league.

Despite his desire to pop up and excel in open spaces, Langdon is no show pony. He takes to the lesser seen, less glamorous tasks as willingly as might spot a gap and burst through it. He is as balanced a hooker as the Premiership possesses right now. Indeed, it was not Langdon’s skills and style which attracted Northampton to him. For Sam Vesty, Northampton’s head coach and the mastermind of the Saints’ free-spirited, heads-up modus operandi, it was Langdon’s “toughness”.

“The most important thing we picked him on was him being a tough character - his toughness,” Vesty told Telegraph Sport. “You need some doers - some glue - alongside athletes.

“But he’s also a fantastic heads-up rugby player. He wants to work hard, he’s a good guy and he’s tough. And he can do the next bit [of identifying and playing into space].”

Should Langdon continue in this vein, England, finally, might have found their man. And there is no better proving ground than New Zealand.

