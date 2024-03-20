Curtis Jones is confident in Iowa State basketball heading into NCAA Tournament's opening round

OMAHA, Neb. — Here's a very under-appreciated fact about fourth-ranked and NCAA Tournament second-seeded Iowa State basketball, courtesy of South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson:

"They've considerably improved," he said of a Cyclones' offense that Henderson's team will try to slow during Thursday's NCAA Tournament game. "Even in the half court, I think their movement, their player movement, and their ball movement has really improved from past years, to be frank with you.

More: NCAA Tournament's Omaha games offer a showcase for Greg McDermott's coaching tree

"You can see they believe in each other, too. Those two little guards' ability to get downhill and create opportunities for their squad will be a big challenge for us because they're dynamite at it."

That'd be Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert, but there's more. Six different players have led the Cyclones in scoring. A lot of their offense starts on the defensive side.

"It starts with some of the turnovers," said Henderson, a former Otzelberger assistant during their time together with the Jackrabbits. "That pressure can create a little better pace for T.J.'s squad. They get a few more possessions because they're turning over their opponent so much."

Iowa State's Demarion Watson gets up some shots during the Cyclones' workout Wednesday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

In the last two games, Iowa State has made 19 of 42 3-point shots, mostly in transition off of a steal. So while the defense is No. 1 nationally in efficiency, per KenPom ratings, the recent offense hasn't been bad, either.

Underappreciated?

"It is, because our defense is one of the best, if not the best in the country," Curtis Jones said. "I think we showed that in the Big 12 Tournament. At this point, I feel we can beat anybody."

A wonderful quote from Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger

"Our program is not for everybody."

That was in response to a question Wednesday about the coach's success in the transfer portal. Three starters played elsewhere before joining the Cyclones:

Tre King: Eastern Kentucky; Keshon Gilbert: UNLV, and Rob Jones, Denver. Add non-starters Curtis Gilbert (Buffalo), Jackson Paveletzke (Wofford), and Hason Ward (VCU).

"We're not a program that as the transfer portal opens . . . there's not 10 and 20 and hundreds of guys that we look at," Otzelberger said. "We're very specific in the work habits we look for. We look for young people that have handled adversity well. We look for young people that really want to develop each and every day.

"I think when you bring in the right people . . . it works, because it worked the year before and it's going to work the next year"

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Curtis Jones confident in Iowa State basketball ahead of NCAA Tournament