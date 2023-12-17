Curtis Jacobs believes it is important to play in Peach Bowl before heading to NFL

One of Penn State’s most consistent linebackers is heading off to the NFL, but he will play one final game in a Penn State uniform. Curtis Jacobs announced his intentions to enter the 2024 NFL draft following this year’s Peach Bowl.

“My time here has been truly special and I will never forget it,” Jacobs said in a released statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “I gave everything I had on the field for my brothers and I have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I am truly thankful for the opportunity and experience.”

“I am excited to be embarking on this new opportunity and fulfilling a lifelong dream,” Jacobs added. “There is still unfinished business for this season. I am excited to compete with my brothers one last time in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.”

Jacobs is Penn State’s third-leading tackler this season with 47 total tackles and 30 solo tackles. Jacobs is second on the roster with 8.0 tackles for loss (only Adisa Isaac has more with 15.0).

Jacobs has been a starter for Penn State’s defense each of the past three seasons and he had the option of returning for another year as part of the NCAA’s COVID allowances on eligibility. Jacobs says it was important for him to finish the season in the Peach Bowl as a leader of the team.

Jacobs is one of four Penn State players to declare early for the NFL draft. He is joined by defensive end Chop Robinson, tight end Theo Johnson, and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace. Of the four, Robinson is the only player who has said he will opt out of the Peach Bowl. Penn State is also waiting to learn the official decision from star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, who is projected to be a possible top-10 pick a year after being seen as a potential first-round draft pick. Fashanu has committed to practicing and traveling with the team to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl but has yet to confirm his intentions beyond that.

Penn State will face Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire