Curtis Granderson retires

Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement from baseball.

Granderson, 38, played 16 seasons for seven different clubs — the Tigers, Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Brewers, and Marlins — finishing with a .249/.337/.465 batting line, 344 home runs and exactly 1,800 hits. Granderson made three All-Star teams, won a Silver Slugger Award, and finished in the top-10 in MVP voting twice. He led the American League in RBI and runs in 2011 and in triples in 2007 and 2008.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Granderson is said by many to be one of the brighter and personally engaging players in the game and has long been talked about as having a future in a front office or, possibly, in the executive offices of the league or the union. His retirement statement does not say what his plans are, but he’s no doubt got a bright future in the game post-retirement.

Good luck with whatever you plan on doing, Curtis.

It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020



