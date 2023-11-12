Curtis Granderson reflects on his eight seasons in NY, Mets hiring of Carlos Mendoza, hopes for big trade

At his induction into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame, former Met and Yankee Curtis Granderson tells SNY's Niki Lattarulo he began his pro career in the NY-Penn league and eventually played eight seasons in New York for the Mets and Yankees. His fondest memories from his time in the Big Apple were playing with the likes of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, David Wright and Jose Reyes. Grandy also shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new skipper and would love to see them pull off a "blockbuster trade", like the one that brought him to the Yankees in 2009.