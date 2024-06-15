Curtis Baptist Varsity Basketball team celebrates winning the state championship with a ring ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Curtis Baptist Boys Varsity basketball team was awarded with their State Championship rings at a ring ceremony. This is exciting for the team because it has been almost ten years since the school won a championship back in 2014.

They beat Riverpoint Christian 62- 57 at the championship, finishing their season with a 29-1 game record.

“We have a very young crew. A bunch of freshmen, a couple of sophomores, and some eighth graders. And they bought into the system and said, Hey, you know we got a chance to do something special, and throughout the time we started in November for the first game, I saw that these guys were jelling pretty good,” said David Salley, Curtis Baptist Basketball Head Coach.

The coach also handed out awards to the team along with the state rings, recognizing the players’ hard work in the season.

“I told the guys that, hey, remember this because not everyone gets to get this feeling of winning a state title,” said Salley.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.