Curtain call for Coach K
All eyes are on that college basketball matchup between bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina for Coach K's last home game as Duke's head coach.
More than just, ‘who will win?’ If Duke beats UNC on Saturday, will the fans rush the floor, despite being a double-digit favorite? Or is that above them? Or, will the Tar Heels spoil Coach K’s party?
Hubert Davis considers his UNC team to have reached new heights in chemistry and camaraderie entering Saturday night’s showdown at rival Duke
Today is the day: Legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski will make his final appearance as Duke Basketball's head coach inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Ahead of Mike Krzyzewski's last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, heres a look at the NBA draft picks and Hall of Famers who played for Duke's Coach K.
With a 27-35 record, the odds of total disaster are building for the Lakers. One small move with LeBron James could lower those odds.
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves [more]
Do you agree with Tom Izzo? #GoBucks
Here's how fans reacted to LSU being upset by Kentucky
Michigan State remains safely in the field of 68 in ESPN's latest batch of Bracketology
Ticket prices for Coach K's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against North Carolina are selling at Super Bowl prices.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called a team meeting Friday night -- that meeting was between him and the entire student body the night before he coaches in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time -- against rival North Carolina, no less.
DENVER (AP) DeMarcus Cousins, starting in place of ailing Nikola Jokic, scored a season-high 31 points and the Denver Nuggets bounced back from a loss to beat the struggling Houston Rockets 116-101 on Friday night. Jokic, the reigning MVP, was held out because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Cousins, a midseason acquisition by the Nuggets following his release by Milwaukee, found out he was starting for Jokic during the pre-game shootaround.
Indiana vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday
Day 2 of the combine focused on the offensive linemen and running backs and our Tyler Browning ( @DiabeticTyler ) recaps the most notable prospects.
This week some big-name Instagram influencers — Coach Rusty, Tisha Alyn, and Tania Tare — put on a show for fans on Wednesday.
Alabama women's basketball coach Kristy Curry ejected from SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Tennessee.
NASCAR ejected a crew member from five Cup teams and took away pit selection for those teams because of inspection issues at Las Vegas.
Some news is so obvious that it’s not news. This nugget falls into that category. Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that conversations in Indianapolis suggest that quarterback Kirk Cousins “isn’t going to offer any sort of hometown discount to stay with the Vikings.” Of course he isn’t. He’s never taken a discount on any contract [more]
The Hall of Fame Celtics center might know a thing or two about Boston big men.