Curt Schilling won't run for Congress in Arizona after things 'said and done to his wife and kids'

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is no longer considering running for one of Arizona’s seats in congress, he said on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station Tuesday.

Schilling, an outspoken conservative, hinted in an August radio appearance that he was “absolutely considering” moving back to Arizona and running for a Democrat’s seat. President Donald Trump quickly endorsed the idea.

But since that interview, he’s apparently faced pushback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The things that have been said and done to my wife and kids since I announced interest in running” are not worth it, Schilling reportedly said.

No further details were reported, so it’s unclear what exactly has been going on.

Curt Schilling is ending his run at Congress before it began. (AP Photo)

His concerns may be similar to ones he faced in 2018, when he floated the idea of running in Massachusetts against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but ultimately said he didn’t want to put his family through the campaign. Schilling is now out of states to run in in which he won World Series titles.

The 52-year-old’s opinions have been getting him in hot water for a while now. He was fired from his position at ESPN in 2016 for sharing an anti-transgender meme on social media. During the 2016 election cycle, Schilling commented, “OK, so much awesome here,” on a picture of a man wearing a shirt that suggested journalists should be hung.

He went on to join Breitbart and hosted Paul Nehlen, who has ties to white supremacy, on his podcast. Breitbart deleted that episode.

Of course, this all could be moot if Schilling is ending his political prospects because he already knows he’ll be the next manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. There’s really no way to know.

More from Yahoo Sports: