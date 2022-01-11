Curt Schilling loses support in Baseball Hall of Fame voting

Curt Schilling came just 16 votes shy of making the Baseball Hall of Fame in voting last year, his second-to-last year appearing on the ballot.

It appears that he is going to be further away from the 75% threshold in 2022, his 10th and final year of eligibility in voting.

Schilling's name appears on 58.4% of public ballots with 38% of ballots known, according to bbhoftracker.com.

Players must appear on 75% of ballots to make the Hall of Fame.

David Ortiz (83.9%), Barry Bonds (79.9% and Roger Clemens (78.5%) currently are above that threshold. Scott Rolen (71.1%) is ahead of Schilling, but not currently above the number necessary to make it.

Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots in 2021 and 70% in 2020. In 2019, his name was on 60.9% of ballots and in 2018 it appeared on 51.2% of ballots.

Interestingly, 55.1% of voters in a recent azcentral sports poll voted that yes, Schilling belonged in the Hall of Fame, almost mirroring the current voting for the actual Hall of Fame.

More: Curt Schilling Baseball Hall of Fame team preference? Diamondbacks over Phillies, Red Sox

Schilling’s on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but he has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.

Schilling helped the Diamondbacks win the 2001 World Series and the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004.

He spent four seasons in Arizona and four seasons in Boston. He spent nine seasons in Philadelphia before going to Arizona.

Story continues

He opened his career with three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before spending one season with the Houston Astros.

More: Curt Schilling slams writers after missing out on Hall of Fame: 'Morally bankrupt frauds'

This is Schilling's last year on the ballot for voting done by the writers in the Baseball Writers Association of America.

He could still get in the Hall in the future if voted in by a group of former players that make up the Veterans' Committee.

In a Facebook post last season Schilling requested he be removed from Hall of Fame consideration in his final year of eligibility, writing that he would like to later have the chance to be selected by the Veterans' Committee.

"I wanted to reiterate this final point," he wrote. "I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don’t think I’m a hall of famer as I’ve often stated but if former players think I am then I’ll accept that with honor."

More: Your take: Curt Schilling's Capitol rioters comments should keep him out of Hall of Fame

More: Curt Schilling tweets support for U.S. Capitol rioters: 'A confrontation that matters'

The Hall of Fame did not honor his request, putting him on the ballot again.

It's looking like his Hall of Fame fate is going to ultimately be up to that committee, judging by current voting for the Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Hall of Fame is scheduled to announce its next class on Jan. 25, with inductions set for July 24.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Curt Schilling loses support in Baseball Hall of Fame voting