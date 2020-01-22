How Curt Schilling feels about narrowly missing Hall of Fame in 2020

Curt Schilling had a feeling he wouldn't make the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. He was right.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher finished 20 votes shy of earning a Hall of Fame nod Tuesday, as shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker were the only two inductees.

Hours before the Hall of Fame revealed its results, Schilling tweeted he didn't expect to make it this year but hoped Walker and Jeter would.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Don't think it's going to be this year but I am PRAYING that @Cdnmooselips33 gets what he absolutely deserves and a huge congrats to a guy I relished competing against in Derrick Jeter. https://t.co/wirjF6KrX0 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 21, 2020

But what about his own fate? Schilling has just two years of ballot eligibility remaining and typically has no filter on social media. The six-time All-Star took the high road Tuesday night, though, congratulating Jeter and Walker while advocating for Scott Rolen to join the Class of 2021.

Today is about the two men who were voted into the MLB HOF. Talk about the other stuff outside the next few days. Derek Jeter was as fun to compete against as any player I faced in 22 years. The wink/smirk we exchanged prior to pitch 1 Gm 7 2001 will be something I never forget. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

Larry Walker was a HOF'er before Colorado imo. The turf, like it did Vlad, put him on the DL more than he would have been. The only tools I cared about were the hit tools and he had them. One of the only true pull hitters I could never quite figure out. Congrats @Cdnmooselips33 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

I do know today the #Rolen4HOF2021 needs to start. As well as the move to get a true HOF'er his LONG overdue recognition in @DaleMurphy3 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

Schilling didn't totally steer clear of the Hall of Fame debate, though. The former Red Sox pitcher disagreed with a Twitter user who believed Andy Pettitte deserves Hall of Fame recognition for his playoff success, then admitted he doesn't see either Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens getting into the Hall.

Story continues

Listen, I lOVE Andy as a person and a player. 19 wins in 42 starts isn't even remotely near the 'best ever' in the post season https://t.co/eFStMAgqD9 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

I don't think either is getting in honestly. I think writers will pass them both to the veterans' committee. https://t.co/HNs4WrkJWt — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

Clemens and Bonds' suspected use of performance-enhancing drugs has denied them entry into the Hall for eight years. The debate for Schilling revolves more around statistics: He won three World Series titles (one with the Red Sox in 2004) and is the only non-active pitcher with more than 3,000 career strikeouts who isn't in the Hall of Fame.

Schilling also has had numerous off-field controversies and gotten into hot water several times for making controversial comments. The 53-year-old was on his best behavior Tuesday, though.

Thank you. The tweets, DM's, Emails have been both staggering and overwhelming. That you took the time is appreciated. But these are fights for another day, Congratulations to Derek and Larry, two good men who deserve their due in Cooperstown! #Rolen4HOF2021 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 22, 2020

How Curt Schilling feels about narrowly missing Hall of Fame in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston