Curt Schilling blasted by ex-teammate’s wife for divulging Tim Wakefield cancer news

The wife of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek lashed out at Curt Schilling after the star pitcher revealed their ex-teammate, Tim Wakefield, is battling brain cancer.

Schilling made the claim during a podcast, on which he confessed that “this is not a message Tim has asked anyone to share and I don’t even know if he wants it shared, but as a Christian and as a man of faith I’ve seen prayer work and I’m going to talk about it.”

He also took the liberty of mentioning that Wakefield’s wife, Stacy, is sick with pancreatic cancer while describing his fellow former pitcher’s ailment as very aggressive. That didn’t go over well with Catherine Varitek.

“F--- you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place!” she tweeted.

The Red Sox responded in a statement “with permission from Tim and Stacy Wakefield,” asking for decency.

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield,” team officials said. “Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Schilling famously hurls offensive comments, both verbally and online. ESPN suspended him from Little League World Series coverage in 2015 after he compared Muslims to Nazis in a tweet, claiming 10% of the latter are “extremists.”

ESPN canned him the following year, after an unrelated right-wing tweet. The MAGA-supporting right-hander backed Trump followers who stormed the Capitol in January 2021.

Despite Schilling’s impressive achievements as a pitcher, the Baseball Writers’ Association has consistently snubbed him from Hall of Fame induction.