Curt Menefee talks to Rich Eisen about his favorite NFL on FOX matchups for 2023
Broadcaster Curt Menefee talks to NFL Network's Rich Eisen about his favorite NFL on FOX matchups for 2023.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
The Chargers did what they do best. Check out which other nine teams made the cut.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide their instant reactions to the NFL schedule release and identify which games will define the 2023 season.
The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. The top four rookie signal-callers will all play each other. But the juiciest grudge matches ... may have to wait?
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to celebrate the GOAT less than a year after he retired from the NFL.
The delay comes after two days of talks that have featured goodwill but apparently little in the way of concrete progress.
The deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby renewed calls to ban the sport and raised debate over whether it can continue without dramatic changes.
A lawsuit filed by Brett Favre against Pat McAfee appears to be over.
The league announced some premium late-season matchups ahead of Thursday's schedule release.
The Lakers lead the Warriors 3-2 in the Wester Conference semifinals.
Mike Anderson claims that on the same day he was fired, St. John's had already entered advanced talks to hire Rick Pitino to replace him.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
Republicans across the country in such states as Missouri, Kentucky and Montana are continuing to push anti-transgender laws and rhetoric, but the effort is meeting resistance from Democrats, as well as a series of legal challenges.
