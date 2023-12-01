Curt Cignetti off to strong staffing start, will bring JMU coordinators with him to IU

BLOOMINGTON – New IU coach Curt Cignetti plans to bring both his offensive and defensive coordinators with him from James Madison to Indiana, IndyStar confirmed Friday.

Mike Shanahan (offense) and Bryant Haines (defense) are slated to make the move up to the Big Ten. JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri is also expected to occupy the same position on Cignetti’s staff in Bloomington.

Familiar faces should lend Cignetti continuity, as he attempts to bring the same level of success to IU that saw him win 52 games in five years in Harrisonburg. At this point it doesn’t appear likely he’ll bring his entire staff with him from James Madison, but Cignetti at minimum expects to bring some of the coaches occupying key positions with him to Bloomington.

Shanahan has been with Cignetti at JMU since 2018, when he was hired as wide receivers coach. The Pittsburgh native added coordinator duties in 2021. In 2022, the Dukes finished top-40 nationally in rushing, passing and total offense, and 13th in the country in points per game. Last season, James Madison finished top-25 nationally in both points and passing yards per game, and in the same stretch, the Dukes finished second or third in the Sun Belt in each passing and total yards per game, as well as points per game.

Haines will already be familiar with Indiana, from his time as a graduate assistant on Kevin Wilson’s staff.

With JMU since 2018, Haines has been full defensive coordinator across the past two seasons. His defense finished last season first, second or third in scoring defense, total defense and run defense in the Sun Belt, and the Dukes led their conference in both tackles for loss and sacks. Haines was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Sunseri, a college quarterback at Pitt, tutored Jordan McCloud, who was named Sun Belt player of the year earlier this week. Sunseri has been on Cignetti’s staff since 2021, with stops prior to Harrisonburg at Florida State, Alabama and Tennessee in either quality control or graduate-assistant roles.

Together, the trio represents a swift and solid start to Cignetti’s efforts to build out his first staff at Indiana. Cignetti is expected to be handed a larger pool for hiring assistant coaches than his predecessor, Tom Allen, who himself handed out some of the richest contracts to assistants and coordinators in IU history.

It remains possible one or more coaches could be retained from Allen’s staff. Offensive line coach Bob Bostad, for example, might appeal to Cignetti given his track record of developing sturdy offensive lines both in college and in the NFL.

Hired to Indiana last offseason, Bostad did good work with the Hoosiers’ offensive front in his first year in Bloomington.

