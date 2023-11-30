Curt Cignetti is IU football's new head coach. What to know about former JMU coach.

Curt Cignetti is the new coach of the Indiana football team.

Cignetti, who won the 2023 Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday, went 52-9 at James Madison. But the 62-year-old from Pittsburgh has a much deeper coaching history than just the past five seasons leading the Dukes.

What is IU getting in Curt Cignetti? Watch his interview with Pat McAfee.

This is what you should know about the new Hoosiers' coach:

Curt Cignetti played college football at West Virginia

Curt Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia and graduated in 1982. A year later, he began coaching at Pitt as a graduate assistant.

Curt Cignetti was an original member of Nick Saban's first coaching staff at Alabama

From 2000-06, Curt Cignetti was an assistant coach at North Carolina State and recruited current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He left NC State in 2007 to become an original member of Nick Saban's coaching staff at Alabama.

Cignetti served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007 through 2010. The 2009 team won the national championship.

Curt Cignetti's father is in the College Football Hall of Fame

FILE - Inductee Frank Cignetti Sr., former coach at West Virginia University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, speaks during the National Football Foundation Enshrinement Ceremony on Aug. 28, 2013, in Atlanta. Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where Cignetti won 182 games from 1986-2005, announced on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 that Cignetti had passed away at 84. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Curt Cignetti's father, Frank Cignetti Sr., is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Cignetti Sr. succeeded Bobby Bowden at West Virginia and coached the Mountaineers from 1976 until 1979. During that time, he compiled a 17-27 record.

After a few years away from coaching, Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania football team from 1986 until 2005. His overall head coaching record in college is 199-77-1. The field at IUP is named after Cignetti Sr.

Curt Cignetti's brother also coaches football

May 4, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti Jr (left) during Green Bay Packers rookie orientation. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Like his older brother, Frank Cignetti Jr. is an experienced football coach. Cignetti Jr., 58, was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pitt.

On the college level, he has coaching stints at Boston College, Rutgers, Cal, North Carolina, Fresno State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In the pros, Cignetti Jr. has coached for the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

All three of the Cignettis have coached at IUP.

Curt Cignetti's head coaching record

Indiana University of Pennsylvania: 53-17 (2011-16)

Elon: 14-9 (2017-18)

James Madison: 52-9 (2019-23)

