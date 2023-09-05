The curse of Smash Mouth’s All Star, the internet’s favourite song

Smash Mouth (L-R: Greg Camp, Kevin Coleman, Paul De Lisle and Steven Harwell) in 1999 - Getty

If it wasn’t for September 11, Smash Mouth’s All Star might never have taken over the Internet. In the autumn of 2001, the San Jose punk-pop group – whose former frontman Steve Harwell has died aged 56 – were preparing to release their third album. The lead single, Pacific Coast Party, was a carefree bopper with lyrics such as “Get your ticket pack your bags/Come and join the celebration”.

But then the Twin Towers came down and the America went into mourning. “We have a single called Pacific Coast Party, [that’s basically] “Hey, we’re all partying over here on the West Coast,” and the East Coast was in rubbles,” the group’s manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone.

Reality had gatecrashed Pacific Coast Party. Meanwhile, fledgling movie studio Dreamworks had for months begged Smash Mouth for the rights to their 1999 chart-topper All Star to use in their upcoming feature-length cartoon, Shrek. By then, All Star was already a sensation, and it had changed the lives Harwell and Greg Camp, Smash Mouth’s guitarist and songwriter. But they had resisted Dreamworks’ overtures. For a punk band to score big with an upbeat hit was one thing. For that upbeat hit to feature in a cartoon… well, that was something else. Or at least it was until September 11.

“It seemed like a good time to go back to Dreamworks and say, “Hey, we’ll do this for this Shrek movie.” I called Dreamworks back,” said Hayes. “The movie was actually [finished]. I convinced them to open up the film, and also license All Star for the opening sequence.”

“We had no clue how big Shrek was going to be. We had no clue,” Harwell confessed to Rolling Stone. “That was just a launching pad. The song was already a Number One single, and then Shrek came out, and we sold millions of records off that alone. The song was reborn again.”

Some hits are born in a thunderclap of inspiration. Others are the product of years of slog. Then there is the oft-overlooked third category: tunes bashed out under pressure after a record label tells a band they need a new single. That’s how All Star was born: Camp more or less wrote it to order in 1999, when Interscope Records boss Jimmy Iovine informed the group that their second LP, Astro Lounge required a big pop moment.

“I remember Jimmy Iovine kind of almost laying on a couch — like, on a sofa in his office with his stereo next to him with a big volume knob on it,” Camp told American radio station WBUR. “And him just, like, blasting the music. And he would only turn it down long enough to say something and then turn it all the way back up so you couldn’t respond. He’d turn it down and go, ‘Where’s the chorus?’ And then turn it all the way back up.”

Camp had come from a punk-rock background and was iffy about writing to order. Still, he’d spent enough years in the wilderness to understand that the opportunity to impress Jimmy Iovine and Interscope came around once in a lifetime. In 1997, Smash Mouth had scored a surprise hit with the carefree Walkin’ on the Sun. Now Interscope wanted seconds. Camp didn’t want to let the the executives – or his bandmates.

“I think I picked up a Billboard magazine,” he told WBUR. “Like, ‘What do people listen to these days?’ It’s, like, “don’t listen to the radio.” So, I was just checking it out. And I’m like, “All right. OK. We need something that’s going to be a little bit funky.” That’s kinda why I started with a break beat.”

The inspiration for the tune’s name was more straightforward. Camp hated sports, but he loved his Converse sneakers. “The whole “All Star” thing — I think I was probably wearing Converse All Stars, which is what I always wore,” Camp says. “And I think it just went, ‘Click, click, click.’ Like, ‘All Star. Wow, what does that mean? I think it means when a bunch of exceptional players get together and have a team.’ And so it was, like, you know, this could sort of relate to a kid who just needs a pep talk.”

All Star was released on May 4 1999, and began a slow ascent up the US charts, finally peaking at number four (it did less well in the UK, stiffing at 24). However, that success merely foreshadowed what would happen after Shrek.

The cartoon’s producers had been obsessed with the song, feeling it captured the essence of the eponymous green ogre – a loner who is happy with his lot. Camp had grown up feeling like an outsider, and that sense of not fitting in infuses All Star – and chimed with the makers of Shrek.

“He’s happy in his solitary existence and has no clue that he has a lot to learn about it,” Shrek co-director Vicky Jenson told Rolling Stone. “All Star was a really fun, upbeat way to really understand Shrek right from the get-go.”

With their new album in danger of going up in smoke post-9/11 Smash Mouth finally returned Dreamworks’ call. The studio could have All Star - and Smash Mouth would also cover The Monkees I’m A Believer for the closing credits. With that, a big song became even bigger.

Shrek became a lucrative franchise. However, Smash Mouth found a huge single than be more curse than blessing. They began to be perceived as a one-hit wonder, were dropped by Interscope and began to fray at the edges (Harwell left in 2021 due to failing health).

In the meantime, though, a miracle had happened. In the decades after All Star and Shrek, the internet had come along – and a new generation had embraced the cheery delights of Smash Mouth. The meme-ification of All Star began in 2009 when it featured in Mario, You’re a Plumber – a YouTube parody of Super Mario Brothers. Then YouTuber Neil Cicierega mixed All Star into other songs, including Modest Mouse’s Float On, Will Smith’s Men in Black, Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit – even the Blade Runner “Tears in Rain” monologue.

He was followed by another YouTuber, Jon Sudano, who has acquired over one million subscribers to a channel where he sang All Star over backing tracks of songs such as John Lennon’s Imagine and Childish Gambino’s Redbone.

Smash Mouth, now middle-aged and eager to continue making a living, received these parodies with good grace. “It’s very weird, but we always feel honoured when someone takes their personal time to create anything Smash Mouth-related,” Harwell said in 2017.

Amidst the many ups and downs in the band’s lifespan, however, Harrell was always clear about one fact. Camp may have written All Star, Shrek may have made it famous and the internet may have gifted it immortality – but only he could have brought the song to life in the recording studio.

“It was Greg singing [the demo], so it didn’t sound like it should. Not talking shit, but I am. It sounded a little feminine, didn’t sound rock-and-roll. Once I got my hands on it, we turned it into Smash Mouth,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m not going to toot my own horn, but nobody else could have sang that song. It would have never been what it is now.”