The curse of No. 1 continues as No. 18 Villanova upsets Kansas

PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels finished with 15 points, including a three with less than 20 seconds left on the clock, as No. 18 Villanova became the fifth team this season to knock off the No. 1 team in the country with a 56-55 upset win over Kansas.

Collin Gillispie finished with 12 points for the Wildcats and added two of the biggest plays of the game down the stretch. His assist led to Samuels’ game-winning three, and prior to that, Gillispie picked Devon Dotson’s pocket and finished a layup to cut a 55-51 Kansas lead to just two points.

Saddiq Bey added seven points, seven assists and five boards and forced Dotson into a miss at the buzzer.