Curry's emphatic walk-off hit sends Joplin past Carthage

Apr. 22—The inevitability of baseball is one will experience the lowest of the lows one second and then highest of the highs the next.

With his team within striking distance of a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh inning, Alex Curry's low point was when he bounced into a 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded.

Curry's high point was when he came through with an emphatic RBI walk-off single through the right side to hand Joplin (12-6, 4-2 COC) a 4-3 victory over Carthage in nine innings in a Central Ozark Conference showdown on Wednesday afternoon at Joplin High School.

In other words, the future Southeast Missouri State football player redeemed himself.

"It felt really good," Curry said. "I knew I did my job. I did what I was supposed to. I learned from the last couple of at-bats. (Kaden Arr) threw me a bunch of curveballs. I sat on one and hit it backside like I always do."

The triumph snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles.

"Alex has been really good for us all year," Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. "In his last at-bat, just driving the ball with his backside and not trying to do too much is what he has been doing all year. That shows a lot of toughness on his part. He showed a lot of focus and confidence to get that job done."

Kyler Stokes led off the Joplin ninth inning with a walk but was cut down attempting to steal one batter later. But Bodee Carlson drew a one-out free pass and got into scoring position after Fielding Campbell singled to right.

Kohl Cooper popped up to shortstop Kaden Kralicek for the second out, but Curry ambushed Arr's very first offering to send the home faithful back home happy.

"It's a real confidence booster for everybody," Curry said. "Thank the Lord I got the stick on the ball. I think we'll fly from here. We'll do what Eagles do and win."

Joplin drew first blood when Stokes beat out a throw from shortstop for the RBI infield single in the bottom of the second inning. Carthage played a little small ball in the top of the third, scoring three runs on one hit to take a 3-1 advantage.

Will McCombs produced an RBI groundout to get the Tigers on the board while Caden Kabance followed with a steal of home. Clay Kinder accounted for Carthage's final run by coming across on a passed ball.

The Eagles knotted the score at 3-3 in the fourth when Stokes collected an RBI groundout and Carlson brought home Carson Wampler on an RBI one-bagger.

"I told the guys, 'This game is hard enough. We are putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to try and do too much,' " Wolf said. "We just have to do enough. We have to be good enough. We were able to get guys to second and third to score a couple of runs without getting the ball out of the infield. Sometimes that's baseball. Anytime you play those guys, they are going to grind it out after you. We had to grind that game out. These are the ones you are happy you found a way to come out on top."

Josh Harryman, the winning pitcher, came up big for Joplin. He provided six two-hit innings out of the bullpen, striking out three while issuing only one walk on 62 pitches (44 for strikes).

"As long as he was throwing up zeros, he was staying out there," Wolf said, laughing. "That's huge for him to be able to come in during that situation. He was really efficient and just pounded the zone. I'm proud of him for his toughness in that situation."

The Eagles tallied eight hits in the contest, paced by Stokes' two-hit, two-RBI performance.

Kralicek led Carthage (5-10, 0-4) with a pair of base hits. Arr suffered the loss despite throwing a strong five innings of one-run ball.

"It was kind of a relief pitchers' duel for a second there," Tigers coach Luke Bordewick said. "The name of the game is coming through in the clutch. We had a lot of chances in extra innings to give us the lead, but we just couldn't come through. That is baseball sometimes. That's two in a week that we have lost on a walk-off to two of the top teams in the COC. But as long as we throw strikes and play small ball, we'll be right there."

Joplin is idle until Monday when it travels to Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m. Carthage hosts Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.