Curry and Thompson cited among greatest shooters in history

There’s no denying that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are elite shooters. ‘The Splash Brothers’ have dominated the NBA for over a decade, winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors in the process. Even as their careers begin to reach their final stages, they’re both still elite shooters in the league.

In a recent Instagram post, former NBA star Tracy McGrady shared his top five shooters in league history. Curry and Thompson were on that list, as were Craig Hodges, Reggie Miller and Mark Price.

Curry is widely viewed as the greatest perimeter shooter in NBA history. Thompson’s place on that list is rarely debated, although it’s accepted that he’s somewhere in the top 10.

Golden State will need both of its star guards to be at their best next season as the franchise looks to bounce back from a disappointing year and potentially challenge for a fifth championship in the Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green era.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire