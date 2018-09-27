Steph Curry taught JaVale McGee something important about raising a girl

Did you know that former Warriors big man JaVale McGee has a 22-month-old daughter?

Her full name is Genevieve Grey McGee, but JaVale calls her Gigi.

In early September, Sam Alipour of ESPN went with JaVale and Gigi to "a warehouse not far from the Lakers' facility to get a lesson alongside the adorable and highly talented cast of Le Petite Cirque, a troupe of circus performers that Nathalie Yves Gaulthier -- Le Petite Cirque's owner, director and our coach today -- calls a "Cirque du Soleil for child prodigies."

Why were they there?

"I want to foster her athleticism," JaVale told ESPN. "She's gonna be extremely tall, and already she's very athletic. Also, I want to help her creativity and confidence. That's why I have a habit, especially in public places, of letting her roam, doing whatever she wants as long as she's not walking into a pit of fire.

"Steph Curry has two girls, and he taught me to instill confidence in her. That's a big thing with little girls, he said. I really took that to heart."

In mid-August, Curry hosted a free girls-only basketball camp in Walnut Creek.

In late August, Curry wrote an article for The Players' Tribune. An excerpt:

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Curry does a lot of winning off the court, too.

