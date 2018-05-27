Curry shares details of 'nice little pep talk' from Draymond at halftime of Game 6

Draymond Green had a big impact on the court Saturday night during Game 6 against the Rockets. He finished with 10 rebounds, nine assists and was plus-27 in nearly 37 minutes. But his biggest contribution to the Warriors' 115-86 win may have been a halftime message to Steph Curry.

Curry scored 13 points in the first half, but he was 6 of 13 from the field and just 1 of 7 from 3-point distance. The Warriors trailed Houston 61-51 at halftime.

Green noticed that Curry was rushing some of his shots, so he made sure to get in the ear of the two-time MVP.

"He just told me to slow down. When you want a game so bad and the energy in the building and how we were trying to claw our way back into it defensively, that affected my offensive game. I was rushing a little bit, not being decisive with my shots. It was a nice little pep talk, get my confidence and just come out in the second half and try to make plays," Curry told reporters when asked about Green's message to him.

Green's pep talk worked. In the third quarter, which the Warriors outscored the Rockets 33-16, Curry went 3 of 4 on his 3-point shots. In the fourth quarter, Curry made 3 of his 6 shots and finished with 16 points in the second half.