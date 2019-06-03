Curry says Raptors disrespected Iguodala on game-clinching shot

Andre Iguodala stepped up when it mattered most for the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and Steph Curry sent a warning shot to the Toronto Raptors: count him out at your own peril.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Iguodala had a flair for the dramatic, but the 2015 Finals MVP drilled a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining that effectively sealed the Warriors’ 109-104 victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense ... Over the course of the game, it's kinda disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that. ... He's made big shots like that before,” Curry said to ESPN’s Doris Burke.

To be fair to the Raptors, Iguodala hadn’t hit a three-pointer since May 10, going 0-for-7 during the Western Conference Finals, and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Although he’s a capable shooter, Iguodala matched his career three-point percentage of 33.3 percent during the regular season, so it’s not as if he’s among the Warriors’ most potent threats.

The Raptors effectively sent three bodies at Steph Curry, (in)arguably the greatest shooter of all-time, so it’s somewhat defensible that Iguodala got an open look, but it won’t matter in the end, and now both teams have until Wednesday to make adjustments.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports