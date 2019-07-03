Curry, Romo, Timberlake highlight American Century event
The American Century Championship will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, and do so with a stellar field of 93 athletes and entertainers.
The event will take place July 12-14 at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. NBC Sports Network will air the opening round in primetime, from 10 p.m.-midnight ET, followed by weekend coverage on NBC, from 3-6 p.m. ET.
Tournament scoring is based on a modified Stableford format with 10 points for an albatross, 8 for a hole-in-one, 6 for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus-2 for double bogey or higher.
Here's a look at the field:
Athletes
Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer
Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer
Jerome Bettis, Former NFL running back
Jay Bilas, Former player, ESPN college basketball analyst
Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer
Reggie Bush, Former NFL All-Pro
Vince Carter, Sacramento Kings guard
Roger Clemens, Former MLB All-Star
Lisa Cornwell, Former player/"Golf Central" host
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard
Dell Curry, Former NBA player
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals QB
Johnny Damon, Former MLB player
Terrell Davis, Former NFL player
Vinny Del Negro, Former NBA coach
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL All-Pro
Herm Edwards, College football coach
Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals TE
Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR
Doug Flutie, Former NFL QB
Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB
Tom Glavine, MLB Hall of Famer
Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers K
Rodney Harrison, Former NFL All-Pro safety
A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker
Trevor Hoffman, Former MLB All-Star
Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies forward
Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE
Derek Lowe, Former MLB All-Star
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard
Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers coach
Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer
Joe Mauer, Former MLB All-Star
Jim McMahon, Former NFL All-Pro QB
Kevin Millar, Former MLB player
Bode Miller, Olympic Gold Medalist skier
Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer
Mark Mulder, Former MLB All-Star
Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears coach
Jordy Nelson, Former NFL player
T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals forward
Carson Palmer, Former NFL quarterback
Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars
Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints coach
Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles coach
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts
Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
Ivan Rodriguez, Former MLB All-Star
Jeremy Roenick, Former NHL All-Star
Jimmy Rollins, Former MLB MVP
Tony Romo, Former Pro Bowl QB/NFL analyst
Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE
Bret Saberhagen, Former MLB All-Star
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars center
Sterling Sharpe, Former NFL All-Pro
Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer
John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer
Golden Tate, Detroit Lions WR
Joe Theismann, Former NFL QB
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR
Brian Urlacher, Former NFL Pro Bowl LB
Shane Victorino, Former MLB All-Star
Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach
Tim Wakefield, Former MLB All-Star
DeMarcus Ware, Former NFL All-Pro
Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams safety
David Wells, Former MLB All-Star
Kyle Williams, Former NFL All-Pro
Jerry Woods, USMC Captain/2019 Warrior Open champion
Charles Woodson, Former NFL All-Pro CB
Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer
Entertainers
Brett Baier, News anchor
Brian Baumgartner, Actor
Jay Demarcus, Singer/Musician – Rascal Flatts
Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist
Bobby Flay, Chef/TV personality
Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015
John O’Hurley, Actor
Alfonso Ribeiro, Actor
Rob Riggle, Actor/Comedian
Ray Romano, Actor/Comedian
Joe Don Rooney, Singer/Musician: Rascal Flatts
Kathryn Tappen, Host of "NHL on NBC"
Miles Teller, Actor
Larry The Cable Guy, Actor/Comedian
Justin Timberlake, Singer/Songwriter/Actor
Jack Wagner, Actor