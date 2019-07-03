Curry, Romo, Timberlake highlight American Century event

The American Century Championship will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, and do so with a stellar field of 93 athletes and entertainers.

The American Century Championship will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, and do so with a stellar field of 93 athletes and entertainers.

The event will take place July 12-14 at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. NBC Sports Network will air the opening round in primetime, from 10 p.m.-midnight ET, followed by weekend coverage on NBC, from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Tournament scoring is based on a modified Stableford format with 10 points for an albatross, 8 for a hole-in-one, 6 for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus-2 for double bogey or higher. 

Here's a look at the field:

Athletes

  • Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

  • Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Famer

  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB

  • Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

  • Jerome Bettis, Former NFL running back

  • Jay Bilas, Former player, ESPN college basketball analyst

  • Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer

  • Reggie Bush, Former NFL All-Pro

  • Vince Carter, Sacramento Kings guard

  • Roger Clemens, Former MLB All-Star

  • Lisa Cornwell, Former player/"Golf Central" host

  • Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

  • Dell Curry, Former NBA player

  • Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals QB

  • Johnny Damon, Former MLB player

  • Terrell Davis, Former NFL player

  • Vinny Del Negro, Former NBA coach

  • Trent Dilfer, Former NFL All-Pro

  • Herm Edwards, College football coach

  • Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals TE

  • Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

  • Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

  • Doug Flutie, Former NFL QB

  • Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears CB

  • Tom Glavine, MLB Hall of Famer

  • Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers K

  • Rodney Harrison, Former NFL All-Pro safety

  • A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

  • Trevor Hoffman, Former MLB All-Star

  • Andre Iguodala, Memphis Grizzlies forward

  • Case Keenum, Washington Redskins QB

  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

  • Derek Lowe, Former MLB All-Star

  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard

  • Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers coach

  • Greg Maddux, MLB Hall of Famer

  • Joe Mauer, Former MLB All-Star

  • Jim McMahon, Former NFL All-Pro QB

  • Kevin Millar, Former MLB player

  • Bode Miller, Olympic Gold Medalist skier

  • Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer

  • Mark Mulder, Former MLB All-Star

  • Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears coach

  • Jordy Nelson, Former NFL player

  • T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals forward

  • Carson Palmer, Former NFL quarterback

  • Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

  • Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints coach

  • Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles coach

  • Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

  • Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

  • Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

  • Ivan Rodriguez, Former MLB All-Star

  • Jeremy Roenick, Former NHL All-Star

  • Jimmy Rollins, Former MLB MVP

  • Tony Romo, Former Pro Bowl QB/NFL analyst

  • Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings TE

  • Bret Saberhagen, Former MLB All-Star

  • Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars center

  • Sterling Sharpe, Former NFL All-Pro

  • Ozzie Smith, MLB Hall of Famer

  • John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer

  • Golden Tate, Detroit Lions WR

  • Joe Theismann, Former NFL QB

  • Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

  • Brian Urlacher, Former NFL Pro Bowl LB

  • Shane Victorino, Former MLB All-Star

  • Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach

  • Tim Wakefield, Former MLB All-Star

  • DeMarcus Ware, Former NFL All-Pro

  • Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams safety

  • David Wells, Former MLB All-Star

  • Kyle Williams, Former NFL All-Pro

  • Jerry Woods, USMC Captain/2019 Warrior Open champion

  • Charles Woodson, Former NFL All-Pro CB

  • Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

Entertainers

  • Brett Baier, News anchor

  • Brian Baumgartner, Actor

  • Jay Demarcus, Singer/Musician – Rascal Flatts

  • Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

  • Bobby Flay, Chef/TV personality

  • Kira Kazantsev, Miss America 2015

  • John O’Hurley, Actor

  • Alfonso Ribeiro, Actor

  • Rob Riggle, Actor/Comedian

  • Ray Romano, Actor/Comedian

  • Joe Don Rooney, Singer/Musician: Rascal Flatts

  • Kathryn Tappen, Host of "NHL on NBC"

  • Miles Teller, Actor

  • Larry The Cable Guy, Actor/Comedian

  • Justin Timberlake, Singer/Songwriter/Actor

  • Jack Wagner, Actor

