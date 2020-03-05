Curry to return for Warriors against Raptors

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited NBA return against defending champions the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Curry has been sidelined since October due to a broken hand, however, the two-time MVP was cleared to play on Wednesday.

The three-time NBA champion trained with the Santa Cruz Warriors – Golden State's G League affiliate – on Monday as he closed in on a comeback.

Warriors guard Curry is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.

The injury-ravaged Warriors have struggled in 2019-20 – their 14-48 win-loss record the worst in the Western Conference and NBA.