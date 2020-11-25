Curry, Manning favored over Mickelson, Barkley

Phil Mickelson may be the only professional golfer among the four players contesting the latest edition of The Match, but that doesn't make him a betting favorite.

Mickelson will team with former NBA MVP Charles Barkley in an 18-hole, modified alternate shot match Friday against basketball star Steph Curry and former quarterback Peyton Manning. The contest will mark the third installment of the format, with Mickelson taking on Tiger Woods in 2018 and Mickelson, Woods and Manning participating in a match earlier this year that also included quarterback Tom Brady.

This foursome will only include one PGA Tour pro, although Curry is listed as a +1.5 handicap which makes him better than scratch a scratch player. Manning plays to a 6 handicap, while Barkley is by far the highest handicap but will play from a set of forward tees as a result. The match will be played at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Ariz., a course that Mickelson helped to design.

The match format calls for both players to hit their tee shots, then to switch for their second shots (i.e. Manning hits from where Curry's drive landed, and vice versa). After both players hit two shots, they'll choose one ball to finish the hole with via alternate shot.

Oddsmakers believe teaming with Barkley may prove to be too big of a handicap for Mickelson, as the duo are currently priced as +145 underdogs at PointsBet Sportsbook. Curry and Manning are listed as -182 favorites to win the match.

Here's a look at some of the other props available for the match, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET Friday:

First team to win a hole

Curry/Manning -200

Mickelson/Barkley +150

Score after 3 holes

Curry/Manning lead +150

Mickelson/Barkley lead +225

Tied +175

Score after 6 holes

Curry/Manning lead +100

Mickelson/Barkley lead +175

Tied +325

Score after 9 holes

Curry/Manning lead -125

Mickelson/Barkley lead +175

Tied +400

To hit opening fairway

Mickelson -334

Curry -200

Manning -200

Barkley +150

All four players +500

To hit the green on No. 6 (par 3, 145 yards)

Mickelson -286

Curry -143

Manning -114

Barkley +250

All four players +1400

Closest to the pin on No. 6

Mickelson -143

Curry +300

Manning +325

Barkley +1600

To make an eagle

Curry/Manning +800

Mickelson/Barkley +1600

Any player to make a hole-in-one

Yes +5000

