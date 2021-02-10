Curry leads Warriors to 114-91 victory, ending Spurs' streak

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Even after three NBA championships and two MVP awards, Stephen Curry has never looked better to his coach.

Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs' three-game winning streak.

''This is the best I've ever seen him, just from a confidence and strength standpoint, and that's saying something, obviously,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''Two-time MVP. I don't think I've ever seen him look better.''

After missing all but five games last season due to a broken metacarpal in his left hand, Curry is averaging 29.5 points this season.

''I worked my butt off over the offseason,'' Curry said. ''I'm just happy to be playing. I feel strong. I feel in rhythm, in ultimate control of my game. Shots are falling. It all comes not only with my own confidence, but growing confidence in my team.''

Curry was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers and 11 for 20 overall. His night included switching hands after contact for an improbable, behind-the-back flip shot late in the first quarter that he made despite being fouled.

''Man, I have to go back in the fault for that,'' Warriors veteran Draymond Green said. ''That was nice. It was very close to an (Michael Jordan) little flip. That was a good one for sure. That was up there.''

Curry laughed when told of the comparison.

''Nothing high flying or above the rim about that,'' Curry said. ''I'll take that recognition. I did switch hands, so that is the only comparison.''

Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors.

Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio.

It was the Spurs' final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city's Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center.

After blowing a 14-point lead in a 105-100 loss to San Antonio on Monday, Golden State did not let up in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Warriors finished 17 for 40 on 3-pointers and shot 46% overall.

The Spurs received a spark off the bench with Lyles scoring nine points in the first half after entering the game with 3:21 left in the opening quarter. Lyles, who was averaging 10.8 minutes in 12 games this season, played 26 minutes.

The Warriors went on a 20-2 run in the third, capped by a 3-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr. for a 73-55 lead midway through the quarter. Golden state extended the lead to 86-65 on Kent Bazemore's 3-pointer off a Curry assist with 2:31 remaining in the period.

''When you're not getting stops, it's hard to win a game,'' Spurs guard Dejounte Murray said.

The Spurs were without injured starters Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right hip. White sat out the second night of a back-to-back for injury rehabilitation after missing 12 straight games earlier this season with a fractured left second toe.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State won the first and last games of its four-game road trip, losing twice by a combined seven points. . The Warriors used the same starting lineup despite a back-to-back. . Golden State's previous victory in San Antonio was Nov. 2, 2017, when Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all scored 20-plus points in a 112-92 victory. The Warriors are 3-41 there.

Spurs: Aldridge missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip. Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge will be re-evaluated in four to five days after receiving a shot Tuesday for the pain in his hip. ... Rookie guard Devin Vassell made his first career start. Vassell is the first lottery pick selected by the Spurs to start as a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997. . Keldon Johnson is averaging 9.5 points in his last four games after scoring at least 12 points in his previous seven contests.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Orlando on Friday to open a four-game homestand.

Spurs: Open a seven-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.