Curry, Kerr react to passing of NBA legend Bill Walton

(KRON) — NBA legend Bill Walton died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer, the league announced on Monday. Walton was an iconic figure even after his playing career — known for his decades-long career as a broadcaster.

Warriors star Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr reacted to the passing of the two-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer.

“RIP to a legend on and off the court,” Curry wrote on his Instagram story Monday. “You might hear it all the time, but he always brought the BEST energy and humanity to every room he walked into. True definition of living his values, always with a smile! Prayers to the entire Walton family.”

‘Absolutely destroyed everyone’: Inside Draymond Green’s legendary Warriors pre-draft workout

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Walton talks with Curry during the NBA All-Star practice at the Wolstein Center on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“Bill Walton was a legendary player, a hilarious, colorful broadcaster and most of all a wonderful person,” Kerr said in a statement posted on the Warriors’ X page. “I fell in love with basketball watching Bill dominate at UCLA in front of packed crowds at Pauley Pavilion, and I was blessed to get to know him later in our lives when he covered the NBA as an analyst on TV. Most of all, I will cherish getting to know him when he would visit the Warriors when his son, Luke, was on our coaching staff. His incredible energy, passion, love and zest for life was never turned off. Our hearts are broken today as we mourn Bill’s passing and grieve with his family.”

Curry and Kerr worked alongside Bill’s son, Luke, who was a Warriors assistant coach from 2014 to 2016. Luke, in Kerr’s absence due to a back injury, served as the Warriors’ head coach during their NBA-record 24-0 start during the 2015-16 season.

KRON4 to broadcast Raiders’ 2024 preseason games, including tilt against 49ers

Walton began his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974 and ended it with the Boston Celtics in 1988 — winning Finals MVP in 1977 and regular-season MVP in 1978 along the way. He is survived by his wife, Lori, and four sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris.

Nexstar’s Cameron Kiszla and Danielle Dawson contributed to this story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.