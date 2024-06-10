Curry included in England squad for summer tour

Curry has had limited action since winning his 50th cap for England against Argentina in October [Getty Images]

Sale flanker Tom Curry has been named in England coach Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad for the tour of Japan and New Zealand, with seven players from the champions Northampton also included.

Curry has only played just over half an hour of rugby since last year's Rugby World Cup because of a serious hip injury.

Among the Saints contingent is uncapped wing Ollie Sleightholme, who scored a try in the Premiership final win over Bath.

England face Japan on 22 June before Tests against the All Blacks on 6 and 13 July.

"The Summer Series presents a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad and is a demanding challenge to conclude the season," said Borthwick.

"With the changes in climate, playing conditions and contrasting styles of rugby from the two opponents we face, we will be challenged on and off the field."

There are six uncapped players in the party, with Sleightholme joined by the Harlequins pair of prop Fin Baxter and centre Luke Northmore, the Sale back-three players Joe Carpenter and Tom Roebuck, and Bristol hooker Gabriel Oghre.

"For some of the younger players it will be their first time touring abroad with England," added Borthwick.

"Travelling together is a great way to build closer bonds and provides an important opportunity for new players to settle into our environment."

Curry is included despite the warnings from his club coach Alex Sanderson that he would need to be carefully managed after such a long injury absence, and he will tour alongside twin brother Ben.

Bristol’s Harry Randall is selected as one of three scrum-halves, alongside Premiership finalists Ben Spencer and Alex Mitchell.

With George Ford ruled out, there are only two specialist fly-halves in Marcus Smith and Fin Smith, although full-back George Furbank can provide cover.

After facing Japan in Tokyo, England meet the All Blacks in Dunedin and then Auckland as they bid to become the first side since 1994 to win a Test match at Eden Park.

"The National Stadium in Tokyo is an incredible venue for Test match rugby, and we will need to be at our very best against a Japanese team who will want to play fast," said Borthwick.

"New Zealand’s home record is well documented, and we face a team who came within one point of winning a World Cup.

"Historically it is not a place England have had much success, but we are determined to change that.

"The players know that they will need to be mentally strong and tactically smart if we are to get the result we want."

England squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens) – captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)