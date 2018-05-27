Curry identifies a big challenge facing the Warriors in Game 7 vs Rockets

The first quarter of Game 6 on Saturday is one the Warriors hope they don't repeat on Monday. If they do, it may spell their demise in the Western Conference Finals.

After Klay Thompson tied the game 15-15 with a jumper with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter on Saturday, the Rockets outscored the Warriors 24-7 and ended the first quarter with a 39-22 lead.

The Warriors figured things out in the second quarter and went on to outscore the Rockets 93-47 over the final three quarters.

But Steph Curry knows the Warriors can't let the Rockets build a big lead early in Game 7 on Monday. It's one thing to erase a deficit at home. It's a whole other thing to try and do it hostile territory.

"We gave ourselves a shot tonight and hopefully we can carry that momentum over. Game 1 down there, we played a solid 48 minutes and got a win. Game 2 was totally opposite and Game 5 came down to the wire. We know how to play well in that building. Just gotta be laser focused from the jump. I guarantee if we start the game like we did tonight and they jump out to a lead, it's going to be 10 times harder to make it a game, so for us, that's our challenge, is to have the same mentality we had for the last 36 minutes of tonight and bring that from the jump in Game 7," Curry told reporters after Game 6.

This will be Curry's fourth career Game 7 and second on the road. He's looking forward to it.

"It's going to be fun. This is what you play for, to be in a situation where you're one win from going to the Finals. There's pressure both ways because of how big the moment is and you gotta want it," Curry said Saturday.

Game Result/Schedule Game 1 Warriors 119, Rockets 106 Game 2 Rockets 127, Warriors 105 Game 3 Warriors 126, Rockets 85 Game 4 Rockets 95, Warriors 92 Game 5 Rockets 98, Warriors 94 Game 6 Warriors 115, Rockets 86 Game 7 Houston -- Monday, May 28th at 6pm