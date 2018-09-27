Steph Curry hopes Patrick McCaw is receiving 'sound advice' in contract saga

Patrick McCaw still is a restricted free agent. He hasn't signed his qualifying offer with the Warriors (worth over $1.7 million) and he missed the first two practices of the season.

Warriors star Steph Curry talked about McCaw's situation Wednesday.

"That's my teammate, that's my brother," Curry told reporters. "He's been through a lot the last six months with his injury and trying to come back for the playoffs.

"Just like I told him -- at the end of the day, I hope he's got good people in his corner giving him some sound advice."

It's unclear if McCaw is pushing for a multiyear deal with Golden State, or a one-year deal with another team worth more than $1.7 million, or something else.

What is clear is that his teammates would like to see McCaw remain their teammate.

"We want him here on the team. We know he can help us win -- put him on a platform to shine so that he can be a long-time NBA player," Curry said. "Hopefully he does what's best for him first and foremost.

"And I hope that means he's back with us sooner than later."

