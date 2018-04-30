With Curry expected to play, the Super Villains are finally back together

OAKLAND - Apart for a full eight weeks, they're one day from being back intact.

The Warriors will reunite with their Super Team identity Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, where they will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Stephen Curry is on schedule to rejoin fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, along with rest of the squad. And it will not be a token appearance.

"There won't be a minutes restriction," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after practice Monday.

For a full five days, Curry has endured his usual practice routine, everything he normally does between games, from shooting drills to lateral-movement exercises to closing his session by kicking a basketball across the gym.

The only thing he hasn't done is play in a game. Curry was listed as questionable for Game 1 on Saturday but was, out of caution, downgraded to out prior to tipoff. He is listed as probable for Game 2, but everybody around the Warriors expects he'll play.

"It's exciting; I'm excited," Klay Thompson, Curry's longtime backcourt mate, said. "I feel like a fan. I can't wait to see him out there.

"Especially knowing Steph. I know it's been killing him. He's great at holding his emotions, but I know he's dying to get out there. And he's looks ready as ever."

Curry last played on March 23, when he sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee.

The last time all four All-Stars were on the court was March 6, when the Warriors posted a 114-108 victory over the Nets at Oracle.

Coming after a resounding 123-101 victory in Game 1, where the Warriors approached peak rhythm and enjoyment, the Warriors are in position to take command of the series.

"Steph always brings that joy," Kerr said. "He loves to play so much and it's contagious with him. So I think there's a good chance that putting him in the mix will only increase our momentum. But we've got to play well to get that going."