Curry enjoying challenging Warriors season

Stephen Curry is relishing the tests he feels the Golden State Warriors are facing this year after another hard-fought win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors (26-14), who have won the NBA Finals in three of the past four years, have endured a rollercoaster season so far, with the team struggling to string together sequences of victories.

But Golden State bounced back from an overtime loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday by seeing off the Kings 127-123, as Curry contributed 42 points.

Sacramento worked the Warriors hard again, but Curry was delighted to come through the game with a win and admitted he is enjoying the challenge of this campaign.

"We've got to have the perspective to not let the frustrations and the challenges of this year get to us," Curry told NBC Sports. "We're blessed to play this game and blessed to have had the success that we've had.

"It's really hard to win in this league, so we're getting tested. I like it, because we're fighting through it. It's not pretty.

"Every night you don't know how you're going to get it done, and some nights you don't have it, but looking at the long-term perspective, we're coming together as a team."

Steve Kerr left Curry in for the fourth quarter and the Warriors coach acknowledged that he was desperate not to suffer another setback late on.

"We've lost a couple of games the last week in the final seconds with Portland [Trail Blazers] and Houston," he told reporters. "I felt like we needed this win.

"I was really proud of the guys for their effort in the fourth quarter. They overcame quite a bit."