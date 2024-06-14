Curry Brand Signs ‘Japanese Steph Curry’ Keisei Tominaga as Its First International Athlete





Curry Brand is looking to make a splash overseas with its latest athlete signing.

The Under Armour-backed imprint for NBA star Steph Curry announced Friday that it has signed Japanese basketball player Keisei Tominaga to a multiyear partnership as its first international athlete. Tominaga became a household name among basketball fans in the U.S. for his exceptional shooting abilities while at the University of Nebraska.

Curry and Tominaga have history with each other, with the two having met at the 2018 Under Armour Basketball Tour in Tokyo, when the Japanese hooper was in high school. Their connection extends to Tominaga’s nickname, which is “Japanese Steph Curry,” and the hooper’s jersey number is 30, the same as Curry.

“It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes,” Tominaga said in a statement. “Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true.”

Now aligned with Curry Brand, Tominaga will wear its footwear and apparel on the court, according to a statement, and he will be a brand ambassador “expanding Curry Brand’s reach and commitment to change the game for good in Japan and around the world” off the court. What’s more, Curry Brand said it will work with Tominaga on community impact initiatives “that will give young athletes the opportunity to pursue their dreams, just as he has been able to.”

“We are excited to have Keisei join the Curry Brand family as we continue to extend our mission internationally,” Curry, who is also the president of Curry Brand, said in a statement. “He has a dedication to the game and continues to be an inspiration for athletes across the globe. I love that we are growing this amazing roster of Curry Brand athletes, and Keisei along with our other athletes are continuing to create an impact and changing the game of basketball.”

Tominaga is the latest athlete on the Curry Brand roster, one that includes NBA standout De’Aaron Fox, who signed with the brand in October 2023, and women’s college basketball champion MiLaysia Fulwiley, who joined in March and plays for the University of South Carolina.

“Keisei fits the DNA of a Curry Brand athlete,” Curry Brand general manager Ryan Drew said in a statement. “He’s an extremely talented shooter and scorer who plays with that distinct style and joy we see in our other athletes, all while proving to be a fierce competitor on the court. We are thrilled to have him join our team and help us grow Curry Brand in Japan and beyond as our first international athlete.”

Tominaga arrived in the U.S. in 2019 to play college basketball at Ranger College, and then transferred to the University of Nebraska where he earned second team All-Big Ten honors. He was a star high school player in Japan before coming to the U.S., where he averaged 39.8 points per game during his senior year. Tominaga has represented his country in international competition, most recently competing for Japan in 3×3 Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics.

