Curry Brand signs Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga as first international athlete

Former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga has signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement contract with Curry Brand, becoming the first international athlete to join the company.

Tominaga, who was born in Japan, met Curry Brand president Stephen Curry six years ago when he was invited to the 2018 Under Armour Basketball Tour in Tokyo. He modeled part of his game after Curry and wears the No. 30 because of the Golden State Warriors star.

The 23-year-old joins Curry, De’Aaron Fox and MiLaysia Fulwiley as Curry Brand athletes. He will become a brand ambassador off the court to expand its reach and commitment to change the game for good in Japan and around the world.

Tominaga was named to the All-Big Ten second team after averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 37.6% shooting from 3-point range in 32 games. He produced eight 20-point games, including a season-high 31 points, three rebounds and three assists on Feb. 4.

He isn’t projected to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft on June 26-27, though will likely have the opportunity to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. He is expected to skip the NBA Summer League to represent Japan in the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Tominaga has represented Japan at the senior level three times, most recently in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside Yuta Watanabe, Yuki Kawamura and Josh Hawkinson, among others. He averaged 11.4 points as Japan finished as the top Asian team to clinch its Olympic berth.

