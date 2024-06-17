Curry Brand signs Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga

After adding Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and South Carolina Gamecocoks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, Stephen Curry’s “Curry Brand” has made another addition to their growing team.

Sharpshooting Japaneses guard Keisei Tominaga is the latest athlete to join Curry and Under Armour’s signature Curry Brand for a multi-year deal.

Via @NicksDePaula on Twitter:

OFFICIAL: Curry Brand has signed Japanese PG Keisei Tominaga to a multi-year shoe deal as the brand’s 1st international athlete. 📄✍️ “Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes,” says @KeiseiTominaga. “I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career,… pic.twitter.com/ZoNhtdKQFq — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 14, 2024

Tominaga, born in Japan, spent the last three seasons playing college basketball in the states for Nebraska. During the 2023-24 campaign, Tominaga earned second-team All-Big12 honors, averaging 15.1 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 37.6% from long distance in 32 games.

After helping Nebraska make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, Tominaga put on a show at the college basketball 3-point contest. Tominaga torched the competition with a flurry of triples in the final round.

Following an impressive college career, Tominaga is set to represent Japan at the summer Olympic games in Paris, France.

