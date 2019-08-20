Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

The 22-year-old driver was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR due to a violation of the sport's substance abuse policy.

Currey was going to make his tenth career NASCAR Cup Series start last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway before the failed drug test. He will enter the Road to Recovery program, but will not be able to race again until he completes it.

Currey explained why he failed the drug test in a statement issued last Thursday: “This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week. I spoke with NASCAR’s Doctor where he explained that I had DMHA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, Juggernaut Irate, and this ingredient is indeed in the supplement. I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners, Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Currey has run nine Cup races this year for Rick Ware Racing, finishing as high as 25th at Pocono. He has also started eight Xfinity and three Truck Series races.