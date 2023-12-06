Who’s currently committed to Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class

College football’s signing day is fast approaching, and Nebraska continues to explore possible options for the 2024 recruiting class. This will be head coach Matt Rhule’s second recruiting class since taking over in Lincoln over a year ago.

The Huskers hold 26 commitments to their upcoming class and are ranked in the Top 25 nationally by all three major recruiting services (247Sports – 22nd, Rivals – 24th, On3 – 24th).

Two locations that Rhule and Director of Player Personnel Omar Hales have focused on are recruiting in-state and rebuilding Nebraska’s pipeline into Texas. Eight of the commitments to the class come from the state of Nebraska, while The Lone Star State has seven commitments.

The two top-ranked recruits for the class are tight end Carter Nelson and offensive lineman Grant Brix, who both hold a four-star rating with the three major recruiting services. It also contains multiple legacy recruits, such as Caleb Benning and Kamdyn Koch, to name a few.

Scroll below to find a complete list of Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class.

Carter Nelson (Tight End) ****

Grant Brix (Interior Offensive Lineman) ****

I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker! Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!! 🌽🎈 pic.twitter.com/4qufRFtiLl — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) November 29, 2023

Preston Taumua (Interior Offensive Lineman) ****

Roger Gradney (Safety) ****

Mario Buford (Cornerback) ****

MARIO BUFORD HAS COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA. 🌽🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Pt4TtIm8jA — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) June 9, 2023

Dae’vonn Hall (Wide Receiver) ****

Jacory Barney (Wide Receiver) ***

Isaiah McMorris (Wide Receiver) ***

🚨Breaking 🚨 Isaiah McMorris commits to Nebraska. He talks his commitment to Nebraska, his recruitment journey and looking forward to being in Lincoln with two teammates. #nebpreps | #Huskers pic.twitter.com/WD1R4XkvtJ — Mike Sautter (@MikeSautter_) June 23, 2023

Daniel Kaelin (Quarterback) ***

Willis McGahee IV (Linebacker) ***

Edge Willis McGahee IV scoops up the fumble here and runs it like his daddy. pic.twitter.com/mqxdBF8LmL — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) August 26, 2022

Keelan Smith (Tight End) ***

🚨BREAKING🚨 2024 WR Keelan Smith has committed to Nebraska🌽 Read: https://t.co/UZuWd8glU4 pic.twitter.com/ykCYJ4N0F8 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 5, 2023

Gibson Pyle (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

Caleb Benning (Safety) ***

Caleb Benning with the pick for Westside 💪 pic.twitter.com/epuxjtSFWy — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) November 22, 2022

Ian Flynt (Tight End) ***

Check out 3 star TE Ian Flynt on his official visit at Nebraska.

Video Credit: 1anf1ynt on tiktok pic.twitter.com/fDzPErcDV7 — 93.7 The Ticket (@937TheTicket) July 24, 2023

Evan Taylor (Cornerback) ***

#Nebraska has landed the tall and rangy DB Evan Taylor from Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson HS. Taylor committed to the #Husker staff this weekend while on his official visit. Taylor is being looked at to play cornerback for Nebraska. Story Link: https://t.co/lDQQauVpMz — Bryan Munson (@BryanMunson_) June 19, 2023

Ashton Murphy (Defensive LIneman) ***

2024 Elkhorn South lineman Ashton Murphy announced his commitment to Nebraska this evening. He tells me why why he chose #Huskers, his relationship with the staff and what is in the water with Storm players finding their way to Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/Z41sbWTSvH — Mike Sautter (@MikeSautter_) April 12, 2023

Braylen Prude (Safety) ***

BRAYLEN PRUDE HAS COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA. GBR 🌽 pic.twitter.com/lhB7I3epJs — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) June 18, 2023

Jaxon Lee (Edge) ***

Jaxon Lee Has Committed To Nebraska‼️🌽| ‘24 | 6-3 | 225 | 3 ⭐️ |📍Plano, TX | Top ⬇️

60 EDGE | 135 TX pic.twitter.com/0dvcX3AY5d — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@The402Boneyard) October 29, 2023

Eric Ingwerson (Tight End) ***

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Eric Ingwerson has flipped his commitment to Nebraska. ⁰ ⁰The 2024 tight end from Papillion-La Vista sits down with @MikeSautter_ to discuss his decision. ⁰ ⁰#Huskers | #NebPreps pic.twitter.com/kzIXLlGgX6 — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) September 27, 2023

Landen Davidson (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

Some film of new husker commit Landen Davidson! Kid finishes his blocks! I love the attitude this staff is bringing in for lineman across the board. pic.twitter.com/sxt6PVKbq2 — Official University of Nebraska Uber Driver (@NebHypeMan) June 20, 2023

Donovan Jones (Safety) ***

Rex Guthrie (Safety) ***

"Coming back on the official visit, just the culture and the coaching staff blew me away…they truly believe that they're gonna go win championships." Earlier, @rex_guthrie joined the show to take us through his recruitment and explain why Nebraska was the choice for him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/g8r7YFxvOT — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) July 1, 2023

Quinn Clark (Wide Receiver) ***

Honored to be named ⤵️

• 1st Team All State Wide Receiver

• 1st Team All State Punter

• 1st Team All Conference Wide Receiver

• 1st Team All Conference Punter

• 2nd Team All Conference Safety

• Honorable Mention All State Safety pic.twitter.com/S3A1Qz59Pl — Quinn Clark (@QuinnClark_1) December 1, 2023

Jake Peters (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

BREAKING: Iowa 2024 OL Jake Peters (@Jake_Peters23) has committed to Nebraska. Peters joins Texas three-star Gibson Pyle as the #Huskers' second OL commit in the class.https://t.co/OKiTwSUBQD — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) June 18, 2023

Kamdyn Koch (Punter) ***

"It's something he's been working for…doing all the things he needed to do while nobody was watching in order to achieve one of his goals in life, to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers." Sam Koch told us about his emotions as he watched his son, Kamdyn, commit to Nebraska. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jAKApcakdT — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) June 13, 2023

