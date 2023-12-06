Advertisement

Who’s currently committed to Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class

Evan Bredeson
College football’s signing day is fast approaching, and Nebraska continues to explore possible options for the 2024 recruiting class. This will be head coach Matt Rhule’s second recruiting class since taking over in Lincoln over a year ago.

The Huskers hold 26 commitments to their upcoming class and are ranked in the Top 25 nationally by all three major recruiting services (247Sports – 22nd, Rivals – 24th, On3 – 24th).

Two locations that Rhule and Director of Player Personnel Omar Hales have focused on are recruiting in-state and rebuilding Nebraska’s pipeline into Texas. Eight of the commitments to the class come from the state of Nebraska, while The Lone Star State has seven commitments.

The two top-ranked recruits for the class are tight end Carter Nelson and offensive lineman Grant Brix, who both hold a four-star rating with the three major recruiting services. It also contains multiple legacy recruits, such as Caleb Benning and Kamdyn Koch, to name a few.

Scroll below to find a complete list of Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class.

Carter Nelson (Tight End) ****

Grant Brix (Interior Offensive Lineman) ****

Preston Taumua (Interior Offensive Lineman) ****

Roger Gradney (Safety) ****

Mario Buford (Cornerback) ****

Dae’vonn Hall (Wide Receiver) ****

Jacory Barney (Wide Receiver) ***

Isaiah McMorris (Wide Receiver) ***

Daniel Kaelin (Quarterback) ***

Willis McGahee IV (Linebacker) ***

Keelan Smith (Tight End) ***

Gibson Pyle (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

Caleb Benning (Safety) ***

Ian Flynt (Tight End) ***

Evan Taylor (Cornerback) ***

Ashton Murphy (Defensive LIneman) ***

Braylen Prude (Safety) ***

Jaxon Lee (Edge) ***

Eric Ingwerson (Tight End) ***

Landen Davidson (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

Donovan Jones (Safety) ***

Rex Guthrie (Safety) ***

Quinn Clark (Wide Receiver) ***

Jake Peters (Interior Offensive Lineman) ***

Kamdyn Koch (Punter) ***

