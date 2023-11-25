The CurrentBody LED mask is 30% off for Black Friday btw

Courtesy of brand

On any given weeknight, you will find me on my sofa masked-up looking like I'm fresh from your fave horror film. No, not because I get a thrill from scaring my loved ones (I do but that's besides the point), no, because I love an LED face mask.

I'm way more likely to utilise the powers of LED than to slaver on a liquid mask that I have to then have to rinse off. Plus, I prefer the longevity of results compared to a sheet mask. They are quick and fuss-free to use and the results really do speak for themselves. And now, one of the most popular LED masks is on sale for Black Friday. So if you've been thinking about investing in one then now is the time.

If you're thinking 'hmm this LED mask looks kinda familiar...' it's because it's the mask of choice for Emily from Emily in Paris. If it's good enough our fave delulu queen then it's good enough for us.

What does an LED Mask do?

"LED therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses different wavelengths of light to rejuvenate and visibly improve the appearance of the skin by sending energy into the cells," says Dr Ayah, founder of Harmony Medical Aesthetics. "It was originally discovered by NASA and adopted by skincare experts due to its healing properties. Fast forward several years and the salon devices were adapted for home-use making it much more accessible."

What are the benefits of LED light therapy for your skin?

"There are so many benefits to using LED light therapy," notes Dr Ayah. "What I particularly like is the fact that it suits the majority of skin types so I can safely recommend it to all my patients."

With the CurrentBody Skin LED mask you get a combination of red and infra-red LED light. "The former helps long-term with collagen production but the infra-red with its healing and calming properties is what really elevates it."

While there are loads of great LED masks out there, the best thing about this one is that you can get a version that covers your face AND neck. Because of how thin the skin on the neck is, it's one of the places that shows signs of ageing first. Obvs there's nothing wrong with this but if you want to slow down signs of ageing on your face, using the same tech on your neck makes the most sense.

Best CurrentBody Black Friday Deals

If you thought the deals stopped at our fave LED mask, you'd be wrong. CurrentBody has a whole load of discounts going on for Black Friday. Here's our pick of the bunch.

