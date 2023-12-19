Current ticket prices for Wisconsin vs. LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Luke Fickell got the Badgers into a New Year’s Day bowl game in this first season as head coach, just not the New Year’s Day game you necessarily want to be in.

It will be the 7-5 Badgers and No. 13 9-3 LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

For those considering a trip and wondering about the ticket prices, it doesn’t appear to be the toughest ticket in the world to get.

As of Tuesday, December 19, SeatGeek has tickets listed from $51 to $1,334. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa does not lack for space, so numerous second-level seats are going for under $100.

The ReliaQuest Bowl, formally known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and the Outback Bowl, has been won by the Badgers twice: a 34-20 victory over Duke in 1995 and the famous 34-31 overtime victory over Auburn in 2015.

It may not be the game Badgers fans hoped for at the start of the season. But knowing how both the LSU and Wisconsin fanbases travel, I’d expect an underrated atmosphere in Tampa for the game.

