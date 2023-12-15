Current ticket prices for Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl

Texas A&M and No. 20 Oklahoma State will face off in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The matchup is a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl, which the Aggies won 24-21, led by quarterback Kellen Mond who was named the game’s MVP. Texas A&M will attempt to repeat history at 8 p.m. CT two days after Christmas.

As of Friday, SeatGeek has individual tickets available for between $111 and $1,301 including fees. There are also two tickets listed for $2,025 but we’ll just wish the seller of those seats good luck.

Vivid Seats doesn’t advertise prices including fees but expect to pay at least an extra $25 per ticket for “service” and “electronic transfer” charges. Vivid Seats has tickets available for between $70 and $903.

Elijah Robinson will serve as interim head coach for the Texas Bowl before departing for the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse. He’ll be without superstar junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire