Current ticket prices for Ohio State vs. Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

Shortly after all the confetti fell on the conference championship games and all of the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games were announced, fans began wondering what the ticket prices would be for Ohio State’s destination, the Cotton Bowl, against an SEC program, the Missouri Tigers.

While fans don’t appear to be as excited for an OSU postseason destination that doesn’t have the potential for a national championship, Missouri fans are pretty amped up about being in one of the big money bowls. Still, when compared to other events and other games, if you were looking to go to an Ohio State postseason game, this might be the year to do it.

As of Monday, SeatGeek has tickets listed from $88 to $784 per ticket. There’s even good value to be add in the lower bowl on the ends for just over $200 per ticket. Looking at another site, Vivid Seats, the prices range from $87 all the way up to almost $1,500 for a midfield seat in the lower bowl.

Less than ✌️ weeks out from the @CottonBowlGame Buckeye Nation‼️ Still time to secure your seat cheering on the Scarlet & Gray 🗣️🗣️🗣️ 🎟️ https://t.co/b1081A9lRm pic.twitter.com/u0LTcysY8o — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 17, 2023

It can be quite the spectacle to head to the Dallas area and take in AT&T Stadium for an event, and it looks like the pocket book isn’t going to be hit too terribly bad if you are looking to take in a Big Ten vs. SEC matchup down in the Cotton Bowl.

So, the morale of the story is … get tickets while you can.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire