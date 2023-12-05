Current ticket prices for No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington in the CFP

Shortly after Texas was slated to face Washington in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinals, many fans were curious what the ticket prices would look like.

In summary, it’ll cost a pretty penny to attend the anticipated matchup on Jan. 1.

As of Monday, StubHub has tickets listed from $458 to $1,581 per ticket. Most of the higher level seats surpass $500. On Ticketmaster, the prices range from $524 to $1,942.

Many Texas fans are ecstatic to witness the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff for the first time and you can bet the New Orleans stadium will have a heavy dose of burnt orange faithful present.

If the Longhorns are able to defeat Washington, Texas will reach the national championship game in Houston, Texas.

