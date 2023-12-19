Current ticket prices for No.22 Clemson vs. Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will face Mark Stoop and the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, Dec.19, at 12:00 p.m. in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium.

With the news the Tigers would participate in the Gator Bowls, fans became curious about what ticket prices would look like for this matchup. We’ve got you covered there with a look at SeatGeek.

As of Saturday, SeatGeek has tickets listed from $43 to $1,930 per ticket. There are currently some excellent deals on tickets here, with great value coming from tickets listed under $100.

Shop Gator Bowl tickets at Seat Geek

There are a ton of great options for fans here to get reasonably priced seats in some great locations.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Clemson Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

