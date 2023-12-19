Current ticket prices for No. 1 Michigan football vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, CFP semifinal

It’s been a long time coming for Michigan football to return to the Rose Bowl, as the last time the Wolverines played in Pasadena was the appearance following the 2006 season. You know, when current running backs coach Mike Hart was Michigan’s actual running back.

The maize and blue, though ranked No. 1 for the first time in the College Football Playoff era, will have a tough go in order to secure victory, as No. 4 Alabama stands between the Wolverines and the national title game.

It’s two blue bloods that haven’t often played battling it out for the rights to try to win it all this season.

Given the brand names in this year’s edition of the Rose Bowl, tickets are a hot commodity. SeatGeek has tickets ranging from $424 each to $47,776 (though there is one listing, without section attached, with two seats listed at $86 million each).

Vivid Seats has tickets available starting at $436 all the way up to $57,432.

If you want to go to the first Michigan football Rose Bowl appearance since January 1, 2007, it’ll cost you, but there are tickets available at multiple price points that could get you in the door.

And if the Wolverines pull off the win, it will certainly be a game that, no matter how much or how little you paid, could be worth every penny.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire