Current ticket prices for LSU’s ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin

LSU will head down to sunny Florida on Jan. 1 as it takes on a Big Ten squad in the Wisconsin Badgers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Garrett Nussmeier is expected to make his first career start at quarterback in the New Year’s Day showdown as Heisman winner Jayden Daniels announced that he would be declaring for the draft and opting out of the bowl game.

If you’re looking to catch the first glimpse at LSU’s future under center, you’re in luck. As far as college football games go, tickets to the ReliaQuest Bowl are relatively affordable.

As of Monday, tickets begin as cheap as $54 on SeatGeek, though some of the premium seats are going for $400 or more. Still, there are plenty of cheap options in the lower bowl, including available seats near the middle of the field for under $150.

While it’s an intriguing matchup, it’s not a premier bowl game. So if you’re looking to make a winter trip down to Florida to watch the Tigers, getting in the gate at Raymond James won’t hurt the wallet too much.

