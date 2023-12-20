Current ticket prices for the Holiday Bowl between USC and Louisville

With Caleb Williams not playing, the 2023 Holiday Bowl between USC and Louisville took on a distinctly different feel. Imagine a scenario in which Caleb Williams was playing his last college game for USC. That would have been a very hot ticket in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. Instead, this game at Petco Park won’t carry quite as much buzz.

Also keep in mind that Louisville fans had expected to go to the Orange Bowl, given that Florida State was expected to make the playoff after going 13-0. When the Seminoles were snubbed, that kicked them down to the Orange Bowl and pushed Louisville out of the New Year’s Six.

It’s true that San Diego is as attractive a bowl location as one could possibly imagine, but USC and Louisville would have preferred to be elsewhere.

The good news: This has made ticket prices very affordable for the Holiday Bowl. At SeatGeek, you can find a lot of tickets with good sight lines for well under $100.

The 2023 Holiday Bowl is next Wednesday, December 27, at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The game starts shortly after 5 p.m. local time in San Diego and will be televised by Fox Sports.

